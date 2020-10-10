Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 33,548 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $106.34 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

