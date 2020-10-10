Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 54,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

