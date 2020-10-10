Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,202 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

