Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,469 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $158.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average is $129.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

