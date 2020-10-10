Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,195 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 49,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

