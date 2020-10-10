Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,132 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.