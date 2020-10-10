Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 22,189 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Target by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $163.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $164.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

