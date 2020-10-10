Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,742 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 879.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 47.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $829.35 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $835.59. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

