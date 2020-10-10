Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 69,806 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,806 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

