Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,324 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $356.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.99. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

