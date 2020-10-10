Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 90,775 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,775 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

WFC stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

