Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Position Cut by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 124.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

