Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading Down 0.7%

Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 11,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 24,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

About Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

