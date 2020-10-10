Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Repay stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 315,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310 in the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repay by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Repay by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

