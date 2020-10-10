Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. Repligen has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $171.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 3,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after buying an additional 6,836,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 497.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after buying an additional 816,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after buying an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

