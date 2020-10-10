Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lincoln National Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.43.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 319.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.