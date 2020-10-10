Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.00

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 32400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.82.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$848.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.8567107 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

