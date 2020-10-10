Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,788 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,254,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

