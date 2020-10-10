Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 364.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,092,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $17,685,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 348.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $17,010,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

