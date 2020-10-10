Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 2,745 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.33% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5,260.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $259,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.