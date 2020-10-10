Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 454 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after acquiring an additional 336,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,310,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,080,000 after buying an additional 204,642 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,209,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,861,000 after buying an additional 369,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,920,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $108.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

