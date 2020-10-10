Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 5,941 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $864,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,303.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,427,000 after purchasing an additional 624,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

