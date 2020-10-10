Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.03.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $237.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.