Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $323.37 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.62.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

