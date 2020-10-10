Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.15% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $72.74 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

