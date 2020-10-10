Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

