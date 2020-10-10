Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

