Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,096 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -618.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

