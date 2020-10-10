Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after buying an additional 865,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,871,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

