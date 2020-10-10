Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

NYSE HON opened at $174.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

