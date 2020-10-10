Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $17.56 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,633.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.27 and a 200-day moving average of $193.39. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

