Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $933,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $160.09 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.