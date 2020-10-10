Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

RYT opened at $221.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $225.22.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.