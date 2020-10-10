Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 62,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

