Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01.

