Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 22.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 5.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYL. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

