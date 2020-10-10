Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

NYSE:RTX opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

