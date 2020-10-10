Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

