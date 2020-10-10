Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

TGT opened at $163.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

