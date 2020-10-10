Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,183 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 50.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $169.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.