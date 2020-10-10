Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 187,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85.

