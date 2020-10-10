Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,747 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,944,000 after buying an additional 320,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after purchasing an additional 198,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $176.40 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.