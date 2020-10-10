Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 494 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after buying an additional 979,022 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,730,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,112,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $231.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

