Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 631 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $158.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

