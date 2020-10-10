Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 799 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 3,085,523 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after buying an additional 2,287,716 shares during the period. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,562,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

