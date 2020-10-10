Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. 140166 lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

NYSE BA opened at $167.33 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.