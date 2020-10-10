Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $363.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.76.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

