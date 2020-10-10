Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 311,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 630,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,529,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,206,000 after buying an additional 54,632 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

