Reviewing Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) & Ascena Retail Group (NYSE:ASNAQ)

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) and Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tailored Brands and Ascena Retail Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million $1.08 0.09 Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A

Tailored Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascena Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Ascena Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45% Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tailored Brands and Ascena Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tailored Brands presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,014.16%. Given Tailored Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tailored Brands is more favorable than Ascena Retail Group.

Summary

Tailored Brands beats Ascena Retail Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. engages in the retail of men’s suits and the provision of tuxedo rental in the United States and Canada. It offers a selection of suits, sport coats, furnishings and accessories. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

