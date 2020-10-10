Richard H. Anderson Buys 4,607 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MDT stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

